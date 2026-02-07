Aurva Database Activity Monitoring: Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Data Security Posture Management..

Self-Protecting Data Platform: Data protection platform embedding security within data using fragmentation. built by Matter-ID. Core capabilities include Algorithmic data fragmentation using Shamir's Secret Sharing, Dynamic encryption with AES-256, PQC, and FHE, Zero-trust execution environment for data processing..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.