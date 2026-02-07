Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need real-time visibility into who accesses what data will get the most from Aurva Database Activity Monitoring. Its combination of activity monitoring, data discovery, and AI-driven anomaly detection covers the full NIST Detect and Identify arc, catching both known threats and unusual access patterns before they become incidents. Skip this if your databases are mostly on-premises and air-gapped; Aurva's cloud-first architecture assumes modern, connected infrastructure.

IBM Guardium Data Security Center

Enterprise security teams managing sensitive data across hybrid cloud and AI infrastructure need IBM Guardium Data Security Center for its automated discovery and privileged user monitoring, which actually catches what moves through your environment rather than just mapping it. The platform covers four of five NIST CSF 2.0 core functions including continuous monitoring and data security controls, with particular strength in asset discovery and risk prioritization across multiple deployment types. This tool assumes your team has the operational depth to manage hybrid complexity; smaller mid-market shops without dedicated data security staff will struggle with tuning and false positive fatigue.