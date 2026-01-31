1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..

IBM Guardium Data Security Center: Data security platform for protecting data across hybrid cloud and AI environments. built by IBM. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery across hybrid cloud environments, Attack surface monitoring, Cryptographic vulnerability detection..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.