Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) is a commercial ai spm tool by Aurva. Teleskope AI Security & Governance is a commercial ai spm tool by Teleskope. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying custom AI/ML models will find real value in Aurva AI Security Posture Management because it discovers shadow AI instances you didn't know existed, then monitors them without agent overhead. The agentless architecture and zero-payload monitoring model means you get visibility into rogue LLM applications and model drift without slowing inference pipelines. Skip this if your organization runs only off-the-shelf SaaS AI tools like ChatGPT; Aurva's strength lies in finding and hardening proprietary models where your actual IP risk lives.
Teleskope AI Security & Governance
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building ML pipelines need Teleskope AI Security & Governance to map what training data actually flows into models before those models hit production. The platform discovers and classifies 150+ data types including PII and secrets at 40,000 bytes per second, then enforces access controls and redaction with referential integrity intact, covering both ID.AM asset inventory and PR.DS data protection rigorously. Skip this if your org treats AI governance as a compliance checkbox rather than a data risk problem; Teleskope assumes you're serious about continuous monitoring across the full ML lifecycle.
AI Security Posture Management platform for AI/ML infrastructure security
AI security platform for data protection across AI/ML development lifecycle
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Common questions about comparing Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) vs Teleskope AI Security & Governance for your ai spm needs.
Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM): AI Security Posture Management platform for AI/ML infrastructure security. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and inventory, Agentless deployment architecture, Zero payload monitoring..
Teleskope AI Security & Governance: AI security platform for data protection across AI/ML development lifecycle. built by Teleskope. Core capabilities include AI model and data asset discovery and inventory, Automated classification of 150+ data types including PII, PCI, PHI, and secrets, AI model to training data relationship mapping..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) differentiates with Shadow AI discovery and inventory, Agentless deployment architecture, Zero payload monitoring. Teleskope AI Security & Governance differentiates with AI model and data asset discovery and inventory, Automated classification of 150+ data types including PII, PCI, PHI, and secrets, AI model to training data relationship mapping.
Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) is developed by Aurva. Teleskope AI Security & Governance is developed by Teleskope. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) and Teleskope AI Security & Governance serve similar AI SPM use cases: both are AI SPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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