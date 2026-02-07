Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM): AI Security Posture Management platform for AI/ML infrastructure security. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and inventory, Agentless deployment architecture, Zero payload monitoring..

Teleskope AI Security & Governance: AI security platform for data protection across AI/ML development lifecycle. built by Teleskope. Core capabilities include AI model and data asset discovery and inventory, Automated classification of 150+ data types including PII, PCI, PHI, and secrets, AI model to training data relationship mapping..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.