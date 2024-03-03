Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurora Incident Response is a free incident response tool. Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC is a free incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best incident response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Small incident response teams and solo practitioners who need to track findings and tasks during investigations will get the most from Aurora Incident Response, especially because it's free and requires no infrastructure investment to get started. The tool has 1,062 GitHub stars and solves the core documentation problem: keeping forensic findings and remediation tasks in one place instead of scattered across spreadsheets and Slack. Skip this if you need automated evidence collection, timeline reconstruction, or integration with your SIEM; Aurora is documentation-first, not collection-first.
Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC
Incident response teams managing Linux and BSD environments need Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC because it automates the tedious work of pulling forensic artifacts during live response, cutting collection time from hours to minutes. The tool's 1,255 GitHub stars and active maintenance reflect real adoption in production IR workflows. This is not for organizations running primarily Windows infrastructure or those needing post-mortem disk imaging; UAC is purpose-built for the live collection phase and assumes your team already knows what artifacts matter for your environment.
Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines.
A Live Response collection script for Incident Response that automates the collection of artifacts from various Unix-like operating systems.
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Common questions about comparing Aurora Incident Response vs Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC for your incident response needs.
Aurora Incident Response: Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines. Core capabilities include Findings tracking and management, Task management during investigations, Lateral movement visualization..
Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC: A Live Response collection script for Incident Response that automates the collection of artifacts from various Unix-like operating systems..
Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurora Incident Response is open-source with 1,062 GitHub stars. Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC is open-source with 1,255 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aurora Incident Response and Unix-like Artifacts Collector UAC serve similar Incident Response use cases: both are Incident Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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