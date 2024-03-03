Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aurora Incident Response is a free incident response tool. Cydelphi AI-Native DFIR is a commercial incident response tool by Cydelphi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best incident response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Small incident response teams and solo practitioners who need to track findings and tasks during investigations will get the most from Aurora Incident Response, especially because it's free and requires no infrastructure investment to get started. The tool has 1,062 GitHub stars and solves the core documentation problem: keeping forensic findings and remediation tasks in one place instead of scattered across spreadsheets and Slack. Skip this if you need automated evidence collection, timeline reconstruction, or integration with your SIEM; Aurora is documentation-first, not collection-first.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing breach recovery at scale need Cydelphi AI-Native DFIR because its AI-driven playbooks compress incident response timelines by 75 percent while letting you run forensics and system recovery in parallel instead of sequentially. The platform covers the full NIST RS (Response) and RC (Recovery) lifecycle with air-gapped resilience vaults and multi-tenant command centers built specifically for managed service providers and large distributed environments. Skip this if your incident response is ad hoc and lightweight; Cydelphi is designed for organizations that handle multiple concurrent incidents across locations and need repeatable, auditable playbooks, not point tools.
Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines.
AI-native DFIR platform cutting breach recovery time by 75% via automation.
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Common questions about comparing Aurora Incident Response vs Cydelphi AI-Native DFIR for your incident response needs.
Aurora Incident Response: Open-source IR documentation tool for tracking findings, tasks, and timelines. Core capabilities include Findings tracking and management, Task management during investigations, Lateral movement visualization..
Cydelphi AI-Native DFIR: AI-native DFIR platform cutting breach recovery time by 75% via automation. built by Cydelphi. Core capabilities include Multi-tenant command center for managing DFIR lifecycle across clients and locations, Air-gapped resilience vault with immutable offline system image and config storage, Rapid remote deployment to compromised systems for evidence collection and recovery..
Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aurora Incident Response differentiates with Findings tracking and management, Task management during investigations, Lateral movement visualization. Cydelphi AI-Native DFIR differentiates with Multi-tenant command center for managing DFIR lifecycle across clients and locations, Air-gapped resilience vault with immutable offline system image and config storage, Rapid remote deployment to compromised systems for evidence collection and recovery.
Aurora Incident Response is open-source with 1,062 GitHub stars. Cydelphi AI-Native DFIR is developed by Cydelphi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aurora Incident Response and Cydelphi AI-Native DFIR serve similar Incident Response use cases: both are Incident Response tools. Key differences: Aurora Incident Response is Free while Cydelphi AI-Native DFIR is Commercial, Aurora Incident Response is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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