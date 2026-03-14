Augmentt Managed: MSP-focused platform for managing & securing clients' SaaS/M365 environments. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and visibility, Microsoft 365 security management, Multi-tenant client management for MSPs..

Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB): CASB for securing SaaS and IaaS with inline and out-of-band protection. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Inline real-time security with proxy architecture and TLS/SSL inspection, Out-of-band API-based scanning for data at rest, Shadow IT discovery across cloud applications..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.