Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Augmentt Managed is a commercial sspm tool by Augmentt. Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) is a commercial cloud access security broker tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing more than 50 client M365 tenants should start here; Augmentt Managed handles multi-tenant visibility and policy enforcement at scale without forcing you to log into each client's portal separately. The platform discovered shadow IT apps in 87% of tested environments within the first two weeks of deployment, and its automated compliance reporting cuts manual audit prep time by roughly 60%. Skip this if your clients run heavy on Google Workspace or need deep endpoint detection; Augmentt's strength is SaaS and M365 governance, not OS-level threats.
Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS sprawl need Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker for its inline proxy architecture that catches threats in motion without forcing users through a VPN bottleneck. The platform covers both real-time API inspection and data at rest scanning across Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and AWS, hitting NIST PR.DS and DE.CM functions hard. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises applications or lacks the cloud adoption density to justify a dedicated CASB; you'll overpay for capabilities you don't need.
MSP-focused platform for managing & securing clients' SaaS/M365 environments.
CASB for securing SaaS and IaaS with inline and out-of-band protection
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Managed vs Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) for your sspm needs.
Augmentt Managed: MSP-focused platform for managing & securing clients' SaaS/M365 environments. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and visibility, Microsoft 365 security management, Multi-tenant client management for MSPs..
Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB): CASB for securing SaaS and IaaS with inline and out-of-band protection. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Inline real-time security with proxy architecture and TLS/SSL inspection, Out-of-band API-based scanning for data at rest, Shadow IT discovery across cloud applications..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Augmentt Managed differentiates with SaaS application discovery and visibility, Microsoft 365 security management, Multi-tenant client management for MSPs. Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) differentiates with Inline real-time security with proxy architecture and TLS/SSL inspection, Out-of-band API-based scanning for data at rest, Shadow IT discovery across cloud applications.
Augmentt Managed is developed by Augmentt. Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Augmentt Managed integrates with Microsoft 365. Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) integrates with Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Amazon S3, AWS. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Augmentt Managed and Zscaler Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) serve similar SSPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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