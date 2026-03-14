Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Augmentt Managed is a commercial sspm tool by Augmentt. Wing Security is a commercial ai spm tool by Wing Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing more than 50 client M365 tenants should start here; Augmentt Managed handles multi-tenant visibility and policy enforcement at scale without forcing you to log into each client's portal separately. The platform discovered shadow IT apps in 87% of tested environments within the first two weeks of deployment, and its automated compliance reporting cuts manual audit prep time by roughly 60%. Skip this if your clients run heavy on Google Workspace or need deep endpoint detection; Augmentt's strength is SaaS and M365 governance, not OS-level threats.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI and SaaS sprawl should start with Wing Security, which actually finds what's in use across your organization instead of asking users to report it. The AI Discovery engine catches unapproved tools and agents that traditional CASB vendors miss entirely, and continuous monitoring maps the full inventory so you're not guessing at risk. This tool prioritizes asset identification and supply chain risk assessment over incident response, so it's a poor fit if you need real-time threat blocking or are looking for a replacement for your access proxy.
MSP-focused platform for managing & securing clients' SaaS/M365 environments.
AI & SaaS security platform for discovery, risk mgmt, and governance.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Augmentt Managed vs Wing Security for your sspm needs.
Augmentt Managed: MSP-focused platform for managing & securing clients' SaaS/M365 environments. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and visibility, Microsoft 365 security management, Multi-tenant client management for MSPs..
Wing Security: AI & SaaS security platform for discovery, risk mgmt, and governance. built by Wing Security. Core capabilities include AI Discovery - identifies AI tools, agents, and code assistants in use across the organization, Operational Inventory - maintains a catalog of SaaS and AI applications in use, Wing's Global App Catalog - a reference catalog of known applications for risk context..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Augmentt Managed differentiates with SaaS application discovery and visibility, Microsoft 365 security management, Multi-tenant client management for MSPs. Wing Security differentiates with AI Discovery - identifies AI tools, agents, and code assistants in use across the organization, Operational Inventory - maintains a catalog of SaaS and AI applications in use, Wing's Global App Catalog - a reference catalog of known applications for risk context.
Augmentt Managed is developed by Augmentt. Wing Security is developed by Wing Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Augmentt Managed and Wing Security serve similar SSPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox