Wing Security

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI and SaaS sprawl should start with Wing Security, which actually finds what's in use across your organization instead of asking users to report it. The AI Discovery engine catches unapproved tools and agents that traditional CASB vendors miss entirely, and continuous monitoring maps the full inventory so you're not guessing at risk. This tool prioritizes asset identification and supply chain risk assessment over incident response, so it's a poor fit if you need real-time threat blocking or are looking for a replacement for your access proxy.