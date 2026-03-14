Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Augmentt Managed is a commercial sspm tool by Augmentt. DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering is a commercial security service edge tool by DNSFilter. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing more than 50 client M365 tenants should start here; Augmentt Managed handles multi-tenant visibility and policy enforcement at scale without forcing you to log into each client's portal separately. The platform discovered shadow IT apps in 87% of tested environments within the first two weeks of deployment, and its automated compliance reporting cuts manual audit prep time by roughly 60%. Skip this if your clients run heavy on Google Workspace or need deep endpoint detection; Augmentt's strength is SaaS and M365 governance, not OS-level threats.
DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering
Startups and SMBs with distributed or remote workforces need DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering because it blocks threats at the DNS layer without requiring agent deployment on every device, which matters when you lack the infrastructure team to manage endpoint software at scale. The agentless architecture covers IoT and OT devices most competitors ignore, and the 200+ point-of-presence network keeps latency flat across roaming users. Skip this if your organization needs deep application visibility beyond domain-level blocking or requires tight integration with an existing SIEM; DNSFilter is DNS-first by design, not a replacement for network detection.
MSP-focused platform for managing & securing clients' SaaS/M365 environments.
AI-powered DNS filtering for threat blocking and content control
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Common questions about comparing Augmentt Managed vs DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering for your sspm needs.
Augmentt Managed: MSP-focused platform for managing & securing clients' SaaS/M365 environments. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and visibility, Microsoft 365 security management, Multi-tenant client management for MSPs..
DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering: AI-powered DNS filtering for threat blocking and content control. built by DNSFilter. Core capabilities include AI-powered domain classification and threat scoring, Real-time DNS query filtering across 36 content categories, Malicious Domain Protection for zero-day threat blocking..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Augmentt Managed differentiates with SaaS application discovery and visibility, Microsoft 365 security management, Multi-tenant client management for MSPs. DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering differentiates with AI-powered domain classification and threat scoring, Real-time DNS query filtering across 36 content categories, Malicious Domain Protection for zero-day threat blocking.
Augmentt Managed is developed by Augmentt. DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering is developed by DNSFilter. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Augmentt Managed and DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering serve similar SSPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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