Augmentt Managed: MSP-focused platform for managing & securing clients' SaaS/M365 environments. built by Augmentt. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and visibility, Microsoft 365 security management, Multi-tenant client management for MSPs..

DNSFilter AI-Powered Content & Threat Filtering: AI-powered DNS filtering for threat blocking and content control. built by DNSFilter. Core capabilities include AI-powered domain classification and threat scoring, Real-time DNS query filtering across 36 content categories, Malicious Domain Protection for zero-day threat blocking..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.