Auconet BICS: Unified ITOM platform for network visibility, NAC, and infrastructure mgmt. built by Auconet. Core capabilities include 100% network visibility across all infrastructure from a single screen, Network Access Control (NAC) with IEEE 802.1X and MAC Layer-2 authentication, Virtual CMDB with real-time correlated device data..

HOPZERO Sphere of Trust: Network containment tool using TTL/hop limits to restrict data travel distance. built by HOPZERO. Core capabilities include TTL-based packet lifetime containment — restricts how far packets travel by setting and enforcing TTL values, Network geo-fencing — prevents data from leaving defined network regions or cloud zones, Application tethering — confines applications to only their approved network resources..

Both serve the Network Access Control market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.