Auconet BICS

Mid-market and enterprise operations teams managing sprawling hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Auconet BICS because it collapses network visibility, device authentication, and asset inventory into one console instead of forcing you to stitch five tools together. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and PR.AA with real-time device profiling and 802.1X enforcement across physical and virtual layers, which means you actually know what's on your network and can enforce access policy at scale. Skip this if you need pure endpoint detection and response or deep application-layer threat hunting; BICS is infrastructure-first, not threat-first.