Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Auconet BICS is a commercial network access control tool by Auconet. Cilium is a free microsegmentation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network access control fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams managing sprawling hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Auconet BICS because it collapses network visibility, device authentication, and asset inventory into one console instead of forcing you to stitch five tools together. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and PR.AA with real-time device profiling and 802.1X enforcement across physical and virtual layers, which means you actually know what's on your network and can enforce access policy at scale. Skip this if you need pure endpoint detection and response or deep application-layer threat hunting; BICS is infrastructure-first, not threat-first.
Platform teams running Kubernetes on-premises or in hybrid clouds will get the most from Cilium because its eBPF kernel-level enforcement eliminates the latency and blind spots of traditional overlay networking. With 23,959 GitHub stars and active deployments at scale across financial services and public sector organizations, Cilium's approach to policy enforcement at the dataplane level is proven; it also handles observability without requiring sidecar injection, which keeps resource overhead predictable. Not the right fit for teams needing a managed SaaS experience or those prioritizing CSPM and infrastructure compliance scanning over network microsegmentation.
Unified ITOM platform for network visibility, NAC, and infrastructure mgmt.
Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane.
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Common questions about comparing Auconet BICS vs Cilium for your network access control needs.
Auconet BICS: Unified ITOM platform for network visibility, NAC, and infrastructure mgmt. built by Auconet. Core capabilities include 100% network visibility across all infrastructure from a single screen, Network Access Control (NAC) with IEEE 802.1X and MAC Layer-2 authentication, Virtual CMDB with real-time correlated device data..
Cilium: Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane..
Both serve the Network Access Control market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Auconet BICS is developed by Auconet. Cilium is open-source with 23,959 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Auconet BICS and Cilium serve similar Network Access Control use cases. Key differences: Auconet BICS is Commercial while Cilium is Free, Cilium is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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