AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform: AI-driven identity verification platform with document and liveness checks. built by AU10TIX. Core capabilities include Government-issued ID document capture and validation (passport, driver's license, national ID), Passive liveness detection via selfie to confirm identity match, AI-based identity validation completing in under 8 seconds..

SpoofSense Face: AI-based 3D facial liveness detection for identity verification & anti-spoofing. built by SpoofSense. Core capabilities include 3D passive liveness detection from a single image frame, Detection of 3D mask attacks (silicone, latex, resin, wax), Detection of digital replay/video playback attacks..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.