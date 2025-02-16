Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AttackRuleMap is a free detection engineering tool by ATT&CK Rule Map. Detection Rules is a free detection engineering tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startup security teams building threat models from scratch should use AttackRuleMap to connect MITRE ATT&CK techniques directly to testable atomic actions, compressing what usually takes weeks of manual mapping into hours. The tool is free and cloud-deployed, removing budget and infrastructure friction at the stage where most startups can't afford a dedicated threat modeling platform. Skip this if your team needs automated detection rules or response playbooks; AttackRuleMap is a planning and validation tool, not an operational security control.
A mapping tool that correlates MITRE ATT&CK techniques with atomic tests
Home for rules used by Elastic Security with code for unit testing, Kibana integration, and Red Team Automation.
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Common questions about comparing AttackRuleMap vs Detection Rules for your detection engineering needs.
AttackRuleMap: A mapping tool that correlates MITRE ATT&CK techniques with atomic tests. built by ATT&CK Rule Map..
Detection Rules: Home for rules used by Elastic Security with code for unit testing, Kibana integration, and Red Team Automation..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AttackRuleMap is developed by ATT&CK Rule Map. Detection Rules is open-source with 2,523 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AttackRuleMap and Detection Rules serve similar Detection Engineering use cases: both are Detection Engineering tools, both cover Detection Rules. Key differences: Detection Rules is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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