AttackRuleMap

Startup security teams building threat models from scratch should use AttackRuleMap to connect MITRE ATT&CK techniques directly to testable atomic actions, compressing what usually takes weeks of manual mapping into hours. The tool is free and cloud-deployed, removing budget and infrastructure friction at the stage where most startups can't afford a dedicated threat modeling platform. Skip this if your team needs automated detection rules or response playbooks; AttackRuleMap is a planning and validation tool, not an operational security control.