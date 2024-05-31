AttackIQ Adversarial Exposure Validation: Continuous security control validation platform using adversary emulation. built by AttackIQ. Core capabilities include Continuous automated security control validation, MITRE ATT&CK-aligned adversary emulation, Production-safe attack simulation..

SCYTHE Managed BAS Service: Managed adversarial emulation & validation service for continuous security testing. built by SCYTHE. Core capabilities include Expert-led adversarial emulation campaigns managed end-to-end by SCYTHE's internal team, Continuous security control and detection capability validation, Customized threat emulation scenarios based on organizational risk profile and environment..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.