ATG Managed Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by Advanced Technology Group. BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR is a commercial email security platforms tool by BLOKWORX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams with limited security staff will find ATG Managed Email Security's value in its 100% antivirus SLA and straightforward anti-spam, anti-phishing stack that doesn't require constant tuning. The service covers NIST PR.DS and PR.PS through encryption and malware sandboxing, with optional HIPAA compliance for regulated workloads. Skip this if you need advanced threat hunting or post-breach response capabilities; ATG prioritizes prevention and monitoring over investigation tools, which makes sense for organizations without dedicated threat analysis resources.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace without dedicated email security should pick BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR for its API-first architecture that detects compromised accounts and BEC without touching MX records or requiring external visibility. The proxyless deployment means no gateway bottleneck, and the built-in SIEM and SOAR capabilities for email and account activity eliminate the separate tool tax most teams absorb. Skip this if you need advanced forensics on encrypted email content or run legacy on-premises mail servers; BLOKWORX is cloud-native by design.
Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP.
Cloud-native API-based email & collaboration security with CDR for SaaS.
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Common questions about comparing ATG Managed Email Security vs BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR for your email security platforms needs.
ATG Managed Email Security: Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Antivirus Protection (100% SLA), Anti-Spam filtering — inbound and outbound (99%+ SLA), Anti-Phishing..
BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR: Cloud-native API-based email & collaboration security with CDR for SaaS. built by BLOKWORX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include API-based email threat scanning (inbound, outbound, internal) with no MX record changes, Compromised account and SaaS login anomaly detection, Business email compromise (BEC) prevention..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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