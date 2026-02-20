ATG Managed Email Security: Managed cloud email security service with anti-spam, anti-phishing, and DLP. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Antivirus Protection (100% SLA), Anti-Spam filtering — inbound and outbound (99%+ SLA), Anti-Phishing..

BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR: Cloud-native API-based email & collaboration security with CDR for SaaS. built by BLOKWORX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include API-based email threat scanning (inbound, outbound, internal) with no MX record changes, Compromised account and SaaS login anomaly detection, Business email compromise (BEC) prevention..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.