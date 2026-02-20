Atakama is a commercial data security posture management tool by Atakama. Aurva Data Security Posture Management is a commercial data security posture management tool by Aurva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling sensitive file workflows across email, Teams, and Slack will get the most from Atakama because it encrypts at the file level without passwords or key management burden on users. The distributed key shard architecture and mobile-based decryption approval eliminate the centralized key server as a single point of compromise, and decoupled file access verification works independent of your IAM system. Skip this if your priority is detecting encrypted threats in transit; Atakama assumes files should stay encrypted and focuses on authorized access control, not anomaly detection around suspicious decryption patterns.
Aurva Data Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data will find value in Aurva Data Security Posture Management because it actually maps data flows and surfaces shadow AI exposure instead of just cataloging tables. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the often-neglected Incident Analysis and Supply Chain Risk Management areas, which means you get response and forensics alongside discovery. Skip this if your team needs deep application-layer protection or has already locked down data access through identity controls; Aurva assumes you're starting from chaos and plays strongest in the discovery-to-classification phase.
File-level encryption platform using distributed key mgmt and AES-256.
DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and security monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Atakama vs Aurva Data Security Posture Management for your data security posture management needs.
Atakama: File-level encryption platform using distributed key mgmt and AES-256. built by Atakama. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy-based AES-256 file encryption without passwords, Distributed key management via key shards across devices and Key Shard Server (KSS), Mobile device-based decryption approval with session support..
Aurva Data Security Posture Management: DSPM platform for data discovery, classification, and security monitoring. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification, Database activity monitoring, Data flow monitoring..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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