Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Atakama. Netskope One Enterprise Browser is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Netskope. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure enterprise browsers fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Atakama Browser Security Platform
MSPs managing browsers across dozens of customer environments will find real value in Atakama Browser Security Platform's multi-tenant architecture and RMM integration, which means policy enforcement and threat response happen without pulling clients out of their existing tools. The platform covers the full NIST Identify and Protect functions, from asset discovery through data exfiltration prevention, and its DNS filtering plus DLP features address the gap most browsers leave open when users bypass authentication or copy sensitive data to personal accounts. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response beyond the browser layer; Atakama is purpose-built for web threats and user behavior, not lateral movement or post-compromise investigation.
Netskope One Enterprise Browser
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with significant BYOD and unmanaged device populations should prioritize Netskope One Enterprise Browser because it's the only hardened Chromium browser that enforces data controls at the browser level without requiring endpoint agents. Its integration with Netskope's SSE stack and NewEdge Network means you're not bolting on a separate browser; you're extending your existing cloud security perimeter to unmanaged devices across 200+ localization zones. Skip this if your organization is purely managed-device focused or needs browser-level threat prevention to rival native endpoint detection; Netskope excels at DLP and access control on risky devices, not malware hunting inside the browser itself.
MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP.
Chromium-based enterprise browser for secure unmanaged device & BYOD access
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Common questions about comparing Atakama Browser Security Platform vs Netskope One Enterprise Browser for your secure enterprise browsers needs.
Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..
Netskope One Enterprise Browser: Chromium-based enterprise browser for secure unmanaged device & BYOD access. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Chromium-based hardened browser with disabled unnecessary features, Browser impersonation protection and encrypted assets, Integration with SSE capabilities for unmanaged device steering..
Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Atakama Browser Security Platform differentiates with SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering. Netskope One Enterprise Browser differentiates with Chromium-based hardened browser with disabled unnecessary features, Browser impersonation protection and encrypted assets, Integration with SSE capabilities for unmanaged device steering.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is developed by Atakama. Netskope One Enterprise Browser is developed by Netskope. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Atakama Browser Security Platform and Netskope One Enterprise Browser serve similar Secure Enterprise Browsers use cases: both are Secure Enterprise Browsers tools, both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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