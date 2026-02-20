Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..

Netskope One Enterprise Browser: Chromium-based enterprise browser for secure unmanaged device & BYOD access. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Chromium-based hardened browser with disabled unnecessary features, Browser impersonation protection and encrypted assets, Integration with SSE capabilities for unmanaged device steering..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.