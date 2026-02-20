Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Atakama. Keep Aware is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Keep Aware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure enterprise browsers fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Atakama Browser Security Platform
MSPs managing browsers across dozens of customer environments will find real value in Atakama Browser Security Platform's multi-tenant architecture and RMM integration, which means policy enforcement and threat response happen without pulling clients out of their existing tools. The platform covers the full NIST Identify and Protect functions, from asset discovery through data exfiltration prevention, and its DNS filtering plus DLP features address the gap most browsers leave open when users bypass authentication or copy sensitive data to personal accounts. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response beyond the browser layer; Atakama is purpose-built for web threats and user behavior, not lateral movement or post-compromise investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in browser-based threats will benefit most from Keep Aware's agentless deployment directly into existing browsers, which eliminates the infrastructure overhead of proxies or tunneling that slow down other DLP tools. The platform delivers strong coverage across NIST PR.DS and PR.PS, with real-time visibility into extensions and data transfers that catch info-stealers and credential theft at the point of click. Skip this if your organization needs endpoint detection beyond the browser or requires deep integration with your existing EDR stack; Keep Aware is deliberately browser-scoped, not a replacement for host-based monitoring.
MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP.
Agentless browser security platform for threat detection and DLP.
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Common questions about comparing Atakama Browser Security Platform vs Keep Aware for your secure enterprise browsers needs.
Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..
Keep Aware: Agentless browser security platform for threat detection and DLP. built by Keep Aware. Core capabilities include Agentless deployment directly into existing browsers without proxying or tunneling, Real-time cross-browser visibility into page visits, extension events, and data transfers, Out-of-the-box pre-configured security profiles for phishing, credential theft, and data leakage..
Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Atakama Browser Security Platform differentiates with SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering. Keep Aware differentiates with Agentless deployment directly into existing browsers without proxying or tunneling, Real-time cross-browser visibility into page visits, extension events, and data transfers, Out-of-the-box pre-configured security profiles for phishing, credential theft, and data leakage.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is developed by Atakama. Keep Aware is developed by Keep Aware. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Atakama Browser Security Platform and Keep Aware serve similar Secure Enterprise Browsers use cases: both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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