Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..

Keep Aware: Agentless browser security platform for threat detection and DLP. built by Keep Aware. Core capabilities include Agentless deployment directly into existing browsers without proxying or tunneling, Real-time cross-browser visibility into page visits, extension events, and data transfers, Out-of-the-box pre-configured security profiles for phishing, credential theft, and data leakage..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.