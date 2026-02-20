Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Bright Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need DAST that actually finds business logic flaws and API vulnerabilities without drowning in false positives, and Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing delivers both; its sub-3% false positive rate and dedicated detection for shadow APIs and LLM prompt injection mean your teams spend time fixing real issues instead of tuning rules. The platform's pull request automation and CI/CD integration also close the gap between findings and remediation that NIST ID.RA risk assessment requires. Skip this if your organization runs primarily monolithic applications on legacy infrastructure or needs on-premises deployment; Bright's strength is in modern API-first architectures.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security
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Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing: Enterprise DAST platform for web apps, APIs, business logic, and LLM security. built by Bright Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Less than 3% false positive rate, Automated remediation with validation loops..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner differentiates with 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules. Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing differentiates with OWASP Top 10, API Top 10, and LLM Top 10 vulnerability coverage, Less than 3% false positive rate, Automated remediation with validation loops.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing is developed by Bright Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Security DAST Scanner integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, Bitbucket, Slack and 1 more. Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing integrates with GitHub Copilot, Jira, GitHub, GitLab. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and Bright Security Dynamic Application Security Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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