Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. AWS Security Agent is a commercial ai red teaming tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
Development teams shipping code to AWS need Security Agent because it catches design flaws and vulnerabilities before they reach production, then embeds fixes directly into pull request workflows rather than handing off to security for manual remediation. The tool's automated architecture reviews and context-aware code scanning address ID.RA and PR.PS coverage gaps that most DAST platforms ignore, reducing the back-and-forth that kills velocity. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises or multi-cloud infrastructure; the value proposition heavily assumes AWS-native services and best practices enforcement.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
AI-powered agent for automated security reviews and penetration testing
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Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs AWS Security Agent for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
AWS Security Agent: AI-powered agent for automated security reviews and penetration testing. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated design security reviews for specifications and architecture documents, Automated code security reviews on pull requests, On-demand penetration testing with multi-step attack scenarios..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner differentiates with 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules. AWS Security Agent differentiates with Automated design security reviews for specifications and architecture documents, Automated code security reviews on pull requests, On-demand penetration testing with multi-step attack scenarios.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is developed by Astra Security. AWS Security Agent is developed by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and AWS Security Agent serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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