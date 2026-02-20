Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..

AWS Security Agent: AI-powered agent for automated security reviews and penetration testing. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated design security reviews for specifications and architecture documents, Automated code security reviews on pull requests, On-demand penetration testing with multi-step attack scenarios..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.