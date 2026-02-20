Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Astra Website Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
Startup and SMB security teams with limited scanning budgets should start with Astra Website Scanner; the free tier covers malware and SEO spam detection while the paid plans unlock authenticated scanning and API testing without enterprise pricing. The 9,300+ vulnerability test cases and CI/CD integrations mean you can catch real issues before deployment, and continuous automated rescans verify that fixes actually stick. Skip this if you need SAST or infrastructure scanning; Astra is application-surface focused and won't tell you what's wrong with your cloud configuration.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
Dynamic web app & API vulnerability scanner with free and paid tiers.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs Astra Website Scanner for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
Astra Website Scanner: Dynamic web app & API vulnerability scanner with free and paid tiers. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Free basic malware and SEO spam detection, Authenticated scanning behind login walls, API and subdomain scanning..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner differentiates with 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules. Astra Website Scanner differentiates with Free basic malware and SEO spam detection, Authenticated scanning behind login walls, API and subdomain scanning.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Astra Website Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Security DAST Scanner integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, Bitbucket, Slack and 1 more. Astra Website Scanner integrates with CI/CD. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and Astra Website Scanner serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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