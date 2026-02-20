Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astra DDoS Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Astra Security. Myra Security Security as a Service Platform is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by myra security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.
Myra Security Security as a Service Platform
SMBs and mid-market companies absorbing DDoS attacks without dedicated infrastructure will benefit most from Myra Security Security as a Service Platform's cloud-delivered mitigation; you offload the detection and blocking work entirely rather than bolting defenses onto legacy on-premises systems. The platform covers both Layer 3/4 volumetric floods and Layer 7 application attacks, and its GDPR-native design means EU-based buyers avoid the compliance friction of US-only vendors. Skip this if your threat model centers on advanced persistent threat hunting or you need deep forensics post-incident; Myra prioritizes real-time deflection over investigative depth.
Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection.
Cloud-based security platform for DDoS mitigation and web app protection
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Common questions about comparing Astra DDoS Protection vs Myra Security Security as a Service Platform for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..
Myra Security Security as a Service Platform: Cloud-based security platform for DDoS mitigation and web app protection. built by myra security. Core capabilities include DDoS mitigation and protection, Layer 7 application security, Web application protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra DDoS Protection differentiates with Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules. Myra Security Security as a Service Platform differentiates with DDoS mitigation and protection, Layer 7 application security, Web application protection.
Astra DDoS Protection is developed by Astra Security. Myra Security Security as a Service Platform is developed by myra security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra DDoS Protection and Myra Security Security as a Service Platform serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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