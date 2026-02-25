Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..

Strobes Integrated Cybersecurity Platform: Integrated platform for ASM, PTaaS, and RBVM for threat exposure mgmt. built by Strobes Security. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and cataloging at scale, Crown jewel asset identification, Vulnerability and misconfiguration scanning..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.