Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is a commercial exposure management tool by Astelia. Strobes Integrated Cybersecurity Platform is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Strobes Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability and asset data will get immediate value from Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform because it actually models network reachability instead of just listing CVEs in isolation. The platform's attack path visualization and agentic AI-driven correlation across network topology, runtime context, and compensating controls maps directly to NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, giving you the asset risk picture your current tools pretend to deliver. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility as a baseline; garbage topology data means garbage remediation guidance, and Astelia won't fix that upstream problem.
AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis.
Integrated platform for ASM, PTaaS, and RBVM for threat exposure mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform vs Strobes Integrated Cybersecurity Platform for your exposure management needs.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..
Strobes Integrated Cybersecurity Platform: Integrated platform for ASM, PTaaS, and RBVM for threat exposure mgmt. built by Strobes Security. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and cataloging at scale, Crown jewel asset identification, Vulnerability and misconfiguration scanning..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform differentiates with Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans. Strobes Integrated Cybersecurity Platform differentiates with Asset discovery and cataloging at scale, Crown jewel asset identification, Vulnerability and misconfiguration scanning.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is developed by Astelia. Strobes Integrated Cybersecurity Platform is developed by Strobes Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform and Strobes Integrated Cybersecurity Platform serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both cover Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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