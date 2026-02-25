Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is a commercial exposure management tool by Astelia. Siemba AI-Driven CTEM is a commercial exposure management tool by Siemba. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability and asset data will get immediate value from Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform because it actually models network reachability instead of just listing CVEs in isolation. The platform's attack path visualization and agentic AI-driven correlation across network topology, runtime context, and compensating controls maps directly to NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, giving you the asset risk picture your current tools pretend to deliver. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility as a baseline; garbage topology data means garbage remediation guidance, and Astelia won't fix that upstream problem.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will see immediate value in Siemba AI-Driven CTEM's context-rich threat scoring, which ranks exposures by exploitability and business impact rather than CVSS alone. The platform covers the full CTEM lifecycle from discovery through validation and mobilization, with AI-driven prioritization that actually reduces alert fatigue instead of creating it. Skip this if your organization needs deep incident response or threat hunting capabilities; Siemba prioritizes external exposure management over post-breach investigation.
AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis.
AI-driven CTEM platform for continuous threat exposure management
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Common questions about comparing Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform vs Siemba AI-Driven CTEM for your exposure management needs.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..
Siemba AI-Driven CTEM: AI-driven CTEM platform for continuous threat exposure management. built by Siemba. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Generative Vulnerability Assessment (GenVA), Generative Penetration Testing (GenPT)..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform differentiates with Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans. Siemba AI-Driven CTEM differentiates with External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Generative Vulnerability Assessment (GenVA), Generative Penetration Testing (GenPT).
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is developed by Astelia. Siemba AI-Driven CTEM is developed by Siemba. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform and Siemba AI-Driven CTEM serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both are Exposure Management tools, both cover Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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