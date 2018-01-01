Assetnote Exposure Engine: Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Exposure classification into Vulnerabilities, Indicators, Third-Party, and Indicators of Compromise, Verified exposures with false positive reduction, Continuous exposure monitoring..

Vulneri ASM: ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.