Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote Exposure Engine is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. Vulneri ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Vulneri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in false positives from their current ASM tool will find real value in Vulneri ASM's exploitability validation, which actually confirms which discovered assets pose immediate risk rather than just flagging everything. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA functions across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises infrastructure while automating ownership assignment to cut response friction. This is not the pick for organizations needing mature vendor support or a lengthy implementation runway; Vulneri is a seven-person shop based in Brazil, so you're buying technical strength and speed over hand-holding.
Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt.
ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets.
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Exposure Engine vs Vulneri ASM for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Exposure Engine: Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Exposure classification into Vulnerabilities, Indicators, Third-Party, and Indicators of Compromise, Verified exposures with false positive reduction, Continuous exposure monitoring..
Vulneri ASM: ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Exposure Engine differentiates with Exposure classification into Vulnerabilities, Indicators, Third-Party, and Indicators of Compromise, Verified exposures with false positive reduction, Continuous exposure monitoring. Vulneri ASM differentiates with Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk.
Assetnote Exposure Engine is developed by Assetnote founded in 2018-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vulneri ASM is developed by Vulneri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Exposure Engine and Vulneri ASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Attack Paths, Vulnerability Prioritization, Inventory. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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