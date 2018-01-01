Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote Exposure Engine is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. ExposeLens is a commercial external attack surface management tool by JDT SecLabs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
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Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt.
Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data.
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Exposure Engine vs ExposeLens for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Exposure Engine: Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Exposure classification into Vulnerabilities, Indicators, Third-Party, and Indicators of Compromise, Verified exposures with false positive reduction, Continuous exposure monitoring..
ExposeLens: Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data. built by JDT SecLabs. Core capabilities include Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Exposure Engine differentiates with Exposure classification into Vulnerabilities, Indicators, Third-Party, and Indicators of Compromise, Verified exposures with false positive reduction, Continuous exposure monitoring. ExposeLens differentiates with Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access.
Assetnote Exposure Engine is developed by Assetnote founded in 2018-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. ExposeLens is developed by JDT SecLabs founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Exposure Engine and ExposeLens serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Alerting, Vulnerability Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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