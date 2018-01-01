Assetnote Exposure Engine: Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Exposure classification into Vulnerabilities, Indicators, Third-Party, and Indicators of Compromise, Verified exposures with false positive reduction, Continuous exposure monitoring..

DeviceTotal Platform: Agentless AI platform for IoT/OT device visibility, risk analysis & mitigation. built by DeviceTotal. Core capabilities include Agentless IoT, OT, and unmanaged device visibility with no network installation required, AI-powered attack surface scoring and risk metrics per device, Identification of known vulnerabilities and potential zero-day threats..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.