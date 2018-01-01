Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote Exposure Engine is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. DeviceTotal Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by DeviceTotal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing IoT and OT environments will get the most from DeviceTotal Platform because it actually finds unmanaged devices that your network visibility tools miss, then scores firmware-level risk without requiring agents or network surgery. The agentless approach means you see vulnerable IoT endpoints within days, not months of deployment planning, and the vendor-sourced remediation recommendations cut through the usual guesswork on patching fragmented device ecosystems. Skip this if your environment is predominantly IT assets with mature patch management; DeviceTotal's strength is in the messy middle ground where you have hundreds of devices you can't update easily and can't monitor conventionally.
Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt.
Agentless AI platform for IoT/OT device visibility, risk analysis & mitigation.
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Exposure Engine vs DeviceTotal Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Exposure Engine: Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Exposure classification into Vulnerabilities, Indicators, Third-Party, and Indicators of Compromise, Verified exposures with false positive reduction, Continuous exposure monitoring..
DeviceTotal Platform: Agentless AI platform for IoT/OT device visibility, risk analysis & mitigation. built by DeviceTotal. Core capabilities include Agentless IoT, OT, and unmanaged device visibility with no network installation required, AI-powered attack surface scoring and risk metrics per device, Identification of known vulnerabilities and potential zero-day threats..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Exposure Engine differentiates with Exposure classification into Vulnerabilities, Indicators, Third-Party, and Indicators of Compromise, Verified exposures with false positive reduction, Continuous exposure monitoring. DeviceTotal Platform differentiates with Agentless IoT, OT, and unmanaged device visibility with no network installation required, AI-powered attack surface scoring and risk metrics per device, Identification of known vulnerabilities and potential zero-day threats.
Assetnote Exposure Engine is developed by Assetnote founded in 2018-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. DeviceTotal Platform is developed by DeviceTotal. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Exposure Engine and DeviceTotal Platform serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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