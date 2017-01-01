Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by RiskProfiler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets will find RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management worthwhile for its automated discovery and AI-driven risk prioritization that actually reduces false positives instead of multiplying alerts. The platform covers the full ID.AM to DE.CM cycle, meaning it finds what you don't know you own and then tells you which exposures matter, supported by real-time threat signal processing that catches newly deployed cloud resources. Skip this if your organization is still in the "we know our perimeter" phase or if you need deep integration with your existing SOAR; RiskProfiler is built for teams that have accepted external attack surface as a permanent blind spot.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
AI-powered EASM platform for discovering and prioritizing external risks
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management: AI-powered EASM platform for discovering and prioritizing external risks. built by RiskProfiler. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of shadow domains, IPs, and cloud resources, KnyX Recon AI for risk prioritization by exploitability and impact, Exposure and misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool differentiates with Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification. RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated discovery of shadow domains, IPs, and cloud resources, KnyX Recon AI for risk prioritization by exploitability and impact, Exposure and misconfiguration detection.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management is developed by RiskProfiler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool and RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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