Asset Management: Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization. built by KeyCaliber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping..

Lansweeper: AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.