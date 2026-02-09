Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Asset Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by KeyCaliber. Lansweeper is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
MSPs and MSSPs managing sprawling hybrid estates should choose KeyCaliber Asset Management primarily for its automated criticality scoring, which actually separates exploitable assets from noise rather than dumping everything into a triage queue. The platform covers both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions, meaning you get asset inventory and risk context in the same workflow, not bolted together. Skip this if you need deep integration with existing ITSM tools or expect out-of-the-box reporting for compliance frameworks; KeyCaliber is built for discovery and prioritization first, compliance second.
IT asset and vulnerability teams managing hybrid infrastructure across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments should start with Lansweeper for its ability to surface unmanaged and rogue assets that discovery tools usually miss. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with data normalization that actually works across vendors and firmware versions, reducing the manual reconciliation that kills asset programs in mid-market shops. Skip this if you need deep forensic investigation or incident response; Lansweeper is discovery and inventory, not threat hunting.
Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization
AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory.
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Common questions about comparing Asset Management vs Lansweeper for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Asset Management: Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization. built by KeyCaliber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping..
Lansweeper: AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Asset Management differentiates with Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping. Lansweeper differentiates with Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers.
Asset Management is developed by KeyCaliber. Lansweeper is developed by Lansweeper. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Asset Management and Lansweeper serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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