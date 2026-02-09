Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Asset Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by KeyCaliber. Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Liongard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
MSPs and MSSPs managing sprawling hybrid estates should choose KeyCaliber Asset Management primarily for its automated criticality scoring, which actually separates exploitable assets from noise rather than dumping everything into a triage queue. The platform covers both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions, meaning you get asset inventory and risk context in the same workflow, not bolted together. Skip this if you need deep integration with existing ITSM tools or expect out-of-the-box reporting for compliance frameworks; KeyCaliber is built for discovery and prioritization first, compliance second.
Mid-market and enterprise financial services teams need Liongard's Attack Surface Management for the 18-month configuration timeline, which catches drift and misconfigurations competitors miss by comparing assets against historical baselines rather than just current state. The platform maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM through automated discovery and continuous monitoring, giving compliance teams audit evidence that actually holds up in financial exams. Skip this if you're looking for vulnerability scanning or remediation orchestration; Liongard finds what exists and tracks how it changes, not what's broken about it.
Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization
Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery
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Common questions about comparing Asset Management vs Attack Surface Management for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Asset Management: Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization. built by KeyCaliber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping..
Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform for financial institutions with asset discovery. built by Liongard. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Asset Management differentiates with Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping. Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Continuous configuration monitoring, Configuration change alerting.
Asset Management is developed by KeyCaliber. Attack Surface Management is developed by Liongard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Asset Management and Attack Surface Management serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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