Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Asimily Risk Mitigation is a commercial ot vulnerability management tool by Asimily. Indurex is a commercial cps protection tool by Indurex. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot vulnerability management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with sprawling IoT and OT environments should pick Asimily Risk Mitigation because it actually inventories and patches devices most NAC-native approaches can't touch. The platform's AI-driven exploit blocking and attack path analysis directly address ID.RA and RS.MI, meaning you're not just finding vulnerabilities but preventing them from becoming incidents. Skip this if your environment is primarily IT-centric with standard endpoints; Asimily solves a specific problem for organizations drowning in medical devices, industrial controllers, and networked systems that traditional vulnerability management ignores.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting OT environments with mixed legacy and modern assets need Indurex for its process-context anomaly detection, which flags deviations that signature-based tools miss entirely. The platform's real-time correlation across OT, IT, and process layers maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, catching behavioral shifts before they become incidents. Skip this if your OT footprint is small or purely air-gapped; Indurex's value scales with network complexity and asset diversity, not isolation.
Risk mitigation platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device vulnerabilities
AI-driven platform for cyber-physical systems security and resilience
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Common questions about comparing Asimily Risk Mitigation vs Indurex for your ot vulnerability management needs.
Asimily Risk Mitigation: Risk mitigation platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device vulnerabilities. built by Asimily. Core capabilities include Device inventory and discovery for IoT, OT, and IoMT, Context-aware vulnerability risk scoring and prioritization, Network segmentation rule creation and orchestration..
Indurex: AI-driven platform for cyber-physical systems security and resilience. built by Indurex. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring across OT, IT, and process layers, Protocol decoding and network mapping, Behavioral analytics with learned baselines..
Both serve the OT Vulnerability Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Asimily Risk Mitigation differentiates with Device inventory and discovery for IoT, OT, and IoMT, Context-aware vulnerability risk scoring and prioritization, Network segmentation rule creation and orchestration. Indurex differentiates with Real-time monitoring across OT, IT, and process layers, Protocol decoding and network mapping, Behavioral analytics with learned baselines.
Asimily Risk Mitigation is developed by Asimily. Indurex is developed by Indurex. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Asimily Risk Mitigation and Indurex serve similar OT Vulnerability Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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