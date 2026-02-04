Asimily Risk Mitigation: Risk mitigation platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device vulnerabilities. built by Asimily. Core capabilities include Device inventory and discovery for IoT, OT, and IoMT, Context-aware vulnerability risk scoring and prioritization, Network segmentation rule creation and orchestration..

Indurex: AI-driven platform for cyber-physical systems security and resilience. built by Indurex. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring across OT, IT, and process layers, Protocol decoding and network mapping, Behavioral analytics with learned baselines..

Both serve the OT Vulnerability Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.