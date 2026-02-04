Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance: GRC platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device security and compliance management. built by Asimily. Core capabilities include Device inventory for IoT, OT, and IoMT, Risk modeling and safe device configuration database, Configuration Control with device state snapshots..

AUTOCRYPT V2X: Multi-standard V2X security solution with PKI/SCMS for OEMs & infrastructure. built by AUTOCRYPT. Core capabilities include V2X message encryption, PKI-based certificate registration and verification, Certificate error detection..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.