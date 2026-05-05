Feisty Fox Security

Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need adversaries actually in their systems before detection matters will find Feisty Fox Security's value in threat actor emulation and attack surface discovery that surfaces exposures your tools miss. The firm's focus on OSINT and exposure mapping directly addresses ID.AM and ID.RA gaps that most security programs ignore until breach. Skip this if you want a scalable, repeatable program; a two-person Australian boutique runs custom engagements, not tooling, which means you're buying expertise availability and bespoke assessment cycles, not 24/7 platform coverage.