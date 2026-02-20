Aserto: Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency. built by Aserto. Core capabilities include Fine-grained, resource-level access controls with ~1ms authorization latency, Support for RBAC, ABAC, and ReBAC authorization models, Real-time data synchronization to edge authorizers via a central control plane..

Messageware OWA Guard: Exchange Server OWA security with logon controls, CAPTCHA & alerts. built by Messageware. Core capabilities include Dynamic CAPTCHA challenge to block automated and brute-force logon attacks, Recent activity page allowing users to review logon history and change passwords, Customizable logon policies and security checks..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.