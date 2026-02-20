Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aserto is a commercial access management tool by Aserto. Messageware OWA Guard is a commercial access management tool by Messageware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing fine-grained access across microservices and APIs should pick Aserto for its 1ms authorization latency, which makes it viable for real-time decision-making without degrading application performance. The tool's support for relationship-based access control (ReBAC) via a Zanzibar-inspired directory gives you the modeling flexibility that RBAC and ABAC alone cannot provide for complex permission hierarchies. Skip this if your organization is early-stage and still consolidating identity providers; Aserto assumes mature directory integrations and demands policy-as-code discipline that smaller teams may not yet need.
SMB and mid-market teams defending on-premises Exchange will find OWA Guard's value in stopping brute-force and credential-stuffing attacks before they land, which most native Exchange controls don't handle well. The tool logs every logon attempt with geo-location and lets users review their own activity history in real time, covering the NIST access control and continuous monitoring functions that matter most for mail compromise. Skip this if your organization has already migrated to cloud-only Microsoft 365 or runs a heterogeneous identity environment; OWA Guard is built narrowly for Exchange OWA and won't extend beyond it.
Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency.
Exchange Server OWA security with logon controls, CAPTCHA & alerts.
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Common questions about comparing Aserto vs Messageware OWA Guard for your access management needs.
Aserto: Fine-grained authorization service for apps and APIs with ~1ms latency. built by Aserto. Core capabilities include Fine-grained, resource-level access controls with ~1ms authorization latency, Support for RBAC, ABAC, and ReBAC authorization models, Real-time data synchronization to edge authorizers via a central control plane..
Messageware OWA Guard: Exchange Server OWA security with logon controls, CAPTCHA & alerts. built by Messageware. Core capabilities include Dynamic CAPTCHA challenge to block automated and brute-force logon attacks, Recent activity page allowing users to review logon history and change passwords, Customizable logon policies and security checks..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aserto differentiates with Fine-grained, resource-level access controls with ~1ms authorization latency, Support for RBAC, ABAC, and ReBAC authorization models, Real-time data synchronization to edge authorizers via a central control plane. Messageware OWA Guard differentiates with Dynamic CAPTCHA challenge to block automated and brute-force logon attacks, Recent activity page allowing users to review logon history and change passwords, Customizable logon policies and security checks.
Aserto is developed by Aserto. Messageware OWA Guard is developed by Messageware. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aserto integrates with Identity providers (generic), User directories (generic), SIEM tools (generic). Messageware OWA Guard integrates with Microsoft Exchange Server, Microsoft TMG (Threat Management Gateway), Microsoft UAG (Unified Access Gateway). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aserto and Messageware OWA Guard serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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