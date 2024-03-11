Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ASecureCloud is a free cloud security posture management tool. ClearDATA is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by ClearDATA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing multi-cloud deployments who need faster remediation will get value from ASecureCloud's AI-assisted posture correction; the free tier removes budget friction for teams piloting CSPM before committing to enterprise tools. The AI specifically handles misconfiguration remediation rather than just flagging issues, which cuts the gap between detection and fix. Skip this if you need deep compliance reporting or lack the cloud engineering bandwidth to validate AI-suggested changes before deployment.
AI-Powered Cloud Assistant for building, securing, and operating cloud environments.
Managed cloud security, compliance, and CSPM platform for healthcare orgs.
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Common questions about comparing ASecureCloud vs ClearDATA for your cloud security posture management needs.
ASecureCloud: AI-Powered Cloud Assistant for building, securing, and operating cloud environments..
ClearDATA: Managed cloud security, compliance, and CSPM platform for healthcare orgs. built by ClearDATA. Core capabilities include Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), HIPAA, HITRUST, NIST, GDPR, and ISO compliance automation, 24/7 threat intelligence and monitoring..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ASecureCloud and ClearDATA serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Cloud Native. Key differences: ASecureCloud is Free while ClearDATA is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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