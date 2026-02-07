Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aryon Security is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aryon. CYE Solvo is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by CYE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing multiple cloud platforms without deep infrastructure expertise should pick Aryon Security for its AI-generated policies that adapt to your actual environment rather than forcing generic baselines. The tool covers CIS Cloud, NIST, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA frameworks across AWS, Azure, and GCP without requiring cloud-native policy knowledge, and its pre-deployment impact assessment prevents the enforcement failures that plague most CSPM rollouts. Skip this if you're looking for runtime threat detection or need deep investigation capabilities; Aryon stops misconfigurations before they become incidents, but doesn't hunt lateral movement or respond to active breaches.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will see immediate value in CYE Solvo's automated remediation across IAM, network, and infrastructure misconfigurations; you get risk identification paired with actual fix execution rather than alerts that sit in backlogs. The platform covers five major compliance frameworks natively, NIST ID.AM and PR.AA maturity improve measurably within 90 days, and the custom guardrails let you encode your own security rules without engineering cycles. Skip this if your org runs primarily on-premise or needs deep Kubernetes-native context; Solvo assumes cloud-first infrastructure and won't feel native to hybrid environments.
AI-powered cloud security policy enforcement platform to prevent misconfigurations.
Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification
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Common questions about comparing Aryon Security vs CYE Solvo for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aryon Security: AI-powered cloud security policy enforcement platform to prevent misconfigurations. built by Aryon. Core capabilities include AI-powered policy generation tailored to specific cloud environments and active risks, Policy marketplace covering a wide range of cloud services, Pre-built security initiatives for broad security and business goals..
CYE Solvo: Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification. built by CYE. Core capabilities include Cloud risk identification and prioritization, Security posture monitoring and management, Compliance management for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aryon Security differentiates with AI-powered policy generation tailored to specific cloud environments and active risks, Policy marketplace covering a wide range of cloud services, Pre-built security initiatives for broad security and business goals. CYE Solvo differentiates with Cloud risk identification and prioritization, Security posture monitoring and management, Compliance management for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI.
Aryon Security is developed by Aryon. CYE Solvo is developed by CYE. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aryon Security and CYE Solvo serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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