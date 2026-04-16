Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Artemis is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Artemis Security. Blockbit XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Blockbit. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams drowning in alert noise will find value in Blockbit XDR's behavioral analysis engine, which detects anomalies without relying on signature updates that lag behind actual threats. The platform covers four NIST Detect and Respond functions across endpoints, network, and email, with 90,000+ intrusion prevention rules and ML-based zero-day detection that actually reduce false positives instead of multiplying them. Skip this if you need native SOAR automation or deep integration with your existing security stack; Blockbit prioritizes detection and early response over post-incident forensics, and integrations remain thin outside Zabbix.
AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response.
XDR platform providing detection and response across endpoints, networks, and email
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Common questions about comparing Artemis vs Blockbit XDR for your extended detection and response needs.
Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..
Blockbit XDR: XDR platform providing detection and response across endpoints, networks, and email. built by Blockbit. Core capabilities include Multi-vector threat detection across endpoints, networks, email, and cloud, Automated threat response and incident handling, Behavioral analysis and anomaly detection..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Artemis differentiates with AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax. Blockbit XDR differentiates with Multi-vector threat detection across endpoints, networks, email, and cloud, Automated threat response and incident handling, Behavioral analysis and anomaly detection.
Artemis is developed by Artemis Security. Blockbit XDR is developed by Blockbit. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Artemis integrates with Cribl, Snowflake, Databricks, AWS S3. Blockbit XDR integrates with Zabbix. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Artemis and Blockbit XDR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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