Artemis: AI-native SecOps platform for threat detection, investigation & response. built by Artemis Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated and continuously tuned environment-specific detections, Autonomous threat investigation and case building across all log sources, Natural language querying of security data without query syntax..

Blockbit XDR: XDR platform providing detection and response across endpoints, networks, and email. built by Blockbit. Core capabilities include Multi-vector threat detection across endpoints, networks, email, and cloud, Automated threat response and incident handling, Behavioral analysis and anomaly detection..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.