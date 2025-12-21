AhnLab PLUS Platform: Unified security platform integrating endpoint, network, cloud, and XDR controls. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI and ML-powered threat detection, Cross-domain threat prevention, Automated incident response..

Blockbit XDR: XDR platform providing detection and response across endpoints, networks, and email. built by Blockbit. Core capabilities include Multi-vector threat detection across endpoints, networks, email, and cloud, Automated threat response and incident handling, Behavioral analysis and anomaly detection..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.