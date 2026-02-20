Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen Vishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. Right-Hand Phishing Simulations & Triage is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Right-Hand. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need vishing simulation because voice phishing bypasses email filters and exploits the human trust gap that text-based attacks can't replicate; Arsen Vishing Simulation trains this specific weakness through AI-generated calls and coordinated follow-up blends that force employees to recognize social engineering across channels. The platform's real-time adaptive scenarios and multi-step orchestration directly strengthen NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AT awareness outcomes by simulating how attackers actually operate, not how they theoretically should. Skip this if your organization hasn't closed basic email phishing awareness first, or if you need a single vendor covering both email and voice simulation; Arsen is voice-only by design.
Right-Hand Phishing Simulations & Triage
Security teams at SMBs and mid-market firms will get the most value from Right-Hand Phishing Simulations & Triage because the automated triage and quarantine features actually reduce the manual work that kills adoption at this scale, while the one-click employee reporting button creates the feedback loop most simulations lack. The platform covers PR.AT and DE.CM under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles both the training piece and the continuous visibility that catches which users are still clicking; the AI-generated templates eliminate the template-writing tax that slows campaigns down. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with Slack, Teams chat, or custom email gateways beyond Office 365 and Workspace.
AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing.
End-to-end phishing simulation, reporting, and automated triage platform.
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Common questions about comparing Arsen Vishing Simulation vs Right-Hand Phishing Simulations & Triage for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen Vishing Simulation: AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation..
Right-Hand Phishing Simulations & Triage: End-to-end phishing simulation, reporting, and automated triage platform. built by Right-Hand. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing simulation templates, Automated and customizable phishing campaigns, Real-world TTP-based content library..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen Vishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation. Right-Hand Phishing Simulations & Triage differentiates with AI-generated phishing simulation templates, Automated and customizable phishing campaigns, Real-world TTP-based content library.
Arsen Vishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. Right-Hand Phishing Simulations & Triage is developed by Right-Hand. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen Vishing Simulation and Right-Hand Phishing Simulations & Triage serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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