Arsen Vishing Simulation: AI-driven vishing simulation platform to train employees vs voice phishing. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated, real-time adaptive voice phishing call simulations, Custom vishing scenario creation tailored to business context, Multi-step scenarios with coordinated follow-up emails for blended attack simulation..

Right-Hand Phishing Simulations & Triage: End-to-end phishing simulation, reporting, and automated triage platform. built by Right-Hand. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing simulation templates, Automated and customizable phishing campaigns, Real-world TTP-based content library..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.