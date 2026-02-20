Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..

Mailinblack Cyber Coach: Ransomware simulation software for employee security awareness training. built by mailinblack. Core capabilities include Automated ransomware attack simulations, Customizable ransomware templates, Human vulnerability assessment..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.