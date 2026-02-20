Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. Mailinblack Cyber Coach is a commercial phishing simulation tool by mailinblack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email phishing campaigns need to start testing SMS because Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is one of the few platforms that treats smishing as a distinct threat vector rather than an afterthought. The hybrid SMS-plus-email attack simulation across 180+ countries with local phone number spoofing actually replicates how attackers operate, and compliance certifications covering HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 mean you're not retrofitting security into your training program. Skip this if your organization hasn't seen SMS compromise attempts yet or if you need a single platform to handle phishing, credential validation, and post-breach response; Arsen does simulation well and stops there.
Security leaders at startups and SMBs will get the most from Mailinblack Cyber Coach because it automates ransomware simulation at a price point that doesn't require three budget cycles to justify. The tool covers NIST PR.AT awareness training and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning it handles both the drill and the measurement of who actually learned something. Skip this if your organization runs mature, multi-layered phishing campaigns already or needs deep integration with your existing SIEM; Cyber Coach is built for teams that need a fast, repeatable way to stress-test employee behavior against ransomware-specific threats without heavy infrastructure overhead.
AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees.
Ransomware simulation software for employee security awareness training
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Common questions about comparing Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation vs Mailinblack Cyber Coach for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..
Mailinblack Cyber Coach: Ransomware simulation software for employee security awareness training. built by mailinblack. Core capabilities include Automated ransomware attack simulations, Customizable ransomware templates, Human vulnerability assessment..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support. Mailinblack Cyber Coach differentiates with Automated ransomware attack simulations, Customizable ransomware templates, Human vulnerability assessment.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. Mailinblack Cyber Coach is developed by mailinblack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation and Mailinblack Cyber Coach serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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