Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..

Mailinblack Cyber Coach: Ransomware simulation software for employee security awareness training. built by mailinblack. Core capabilities include Automated ransomware attack simulations, Customizable ransomware templates, Human vulnerability assessment..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.