Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. Lucy Security - Test Employees is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Lucy Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies who need unlimited phishing variations without burning out their security staff should run Arsen Phishing Simulation. The platform's AI generates unique scenarios across email, SMS, voice, and BEC simultaneously, which means you're testing employee behavior against realistic threats instead of recycled templates. The adaptive difficulty engine adjusts based on individual performance, so struggling employees get harder campaigns while your security-aware staff don't waste time on trivial tests. One honest limitation: Arsen maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness training but doesn't offer the post-breach investigation or forensics layers that larger enterprises sometimes expect in a full security awareness platform.
Lucy Security - Test Employees
Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations who need measurable proof that phishing training actually reduces click rates should start with Lucy Security - Test Employees; its spear phishing simulation with dynamic variables (name, division, country) and sector-specific templates let you test realism that matches your actual threat surface. The platform's level-based training quantifies social engineering risk and directly supports NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AT Awareness and Training, turning awareness programs from checkbox exercises into data-driven security controls. Skip this if you're a small team looking for a one-off campaign tool rather than ongoing simulation; the pricing model assumes sustained, rolling deployments.
AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks.
Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Arsen Phishing Simulation vs Lucy Security - Test Employees for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..
Lucy Security - Test Employees: Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs. built by Lucy Security. Core capabilities include Phishing simulation campaigns (email, SMS, hyperlink, file-based, PDF, Java, portable media), Spear phishing simulation with dynamic variables (name, gender, division, country, etc.), SMiShing (SMS phishing) simulation..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior. Lucy Security - Test Employees differentiates with Phishing simulation campaigns (email, SMS, hyperlink, file-based, PDF, Java, portable media), Spear phishing simulation with dynamic variables (name, gender, division, country, etc.), SMiShing (SMS phishing) simulation.
Arsen Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. Lucy Security - Test Employees is developed by Lucy Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen Phishing Simulation and Lucy Security - Test Employees serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox