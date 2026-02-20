Arsen Phishing Simulation: AI-powered platform for simulating phishing, vishing, smishing & BEC attacks. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing scenario creation for unlimited unique simulations, Multi-vector attack simulation: email phishing, BEC, smishing, and vishing, Automated campaign scheduling with adaptive difficulty based on employee behavior..

Lucy Security - Test Employees: Phishing simulation & security awareness training platform for orgs. built by Lucy Security. Core capabilities include Phishing simulation campaigns (email, SMS, hyperlink, file-based, PDF, Java, portable media), Spear phishing simulation with dynamic variables (name, gender, division, country, etc.), SMiShing (SMS phishing) simulation..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.