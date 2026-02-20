Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..

PhishFirewall Security Awareness Training: Autonomous AI-driven phishing simulation & security awareness training platform. built by PhishFirewall. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent (Lora) manages all simulation scheduling and reporting without manual admin input, Behavioral fingerprinting to build unique risk profiles per user based on micro-behaviors, Hyper-personalized phishing simulations tailored to each user's role and specific susceptibilities..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.