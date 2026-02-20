Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..

NFIR Security Awareness Program: Multi-year security awareness training & simulation program for orgs. built by NFIR. Core capabilities include E-learning modules on cyber risks and safe online behavior, Phishing simulations with customized, realistic phishing attacks, Awareness training for management and executive teams..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.