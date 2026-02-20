Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training

SMBs and mid-market companies with distributed workforces will get the most from Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training because employees complete training directly in Teams or Slack without a separate login, removing the friction that kills completion rates in busy organizations. The tool covers NIST PR.AT awareness requirements and maintains compliance reporting for ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, while behavior-triggered phishing and vishing simulations actually test whether training stuck. Skip this if you need the kind of detection and incident response automation that sits downstream of awareness; Arsen stops at the training layer and leaves the hard work of catching what employees miss to your other tools.