Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array NTB Series is a commercial network detection and response tool by Array Networks. Netis Cloud Probe is a free network detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to extract signal from encrypted traffic without decryption will find Array NTB Series valuable, particularly when you're scaling network TAP deployments across hybrid infrastructure. The platform handles tunnel re-engineering and application-aware packet delivery at scale, covering both DE.CM continuous monitoring and PR.IR resilience functions, and supports both out-of-band and in-line modes so you're not locked into one architecture. Skip this if your team lacks the network operations expertise to manage centralized X-Tunnel orchestration between appliances, or if you need DLP and threat prevention baked in rather than monitoring-first design.
Network operations teams building visibility into east-west traffic on constrained infrastructure will find Netis Cloud Probe valuable for its simplicity: packet capture and forwarding with zero licensing friction, backed by 960 GitHub stars and active open source maintenance. The tool excels at the Detect function in NIST CSF 2.0 by giving you raw packet-level observability across network segments without the overhead of commercial NDR appliances. Skip this if you need correlation, threat hunting, or automated response; Netis Cloud Probe is capture and transport, not analysis.
Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization
An open source packet capture and forwarding tool that captures network packets on one machine and sends them to another for remote monitoring and analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Array NTB Series vs Netis Cloud Probe for your network detection and response needs.
Array NTB Series: Network traffic broker for visibility, monitoring, and traffic optimization. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Application-aware traffic aggregation with full stack packet analysis, L2-L7 traffic filtering and packet delivery, Tunnel handling and packet re-engineering capabilities..
Netis Cloud Probe: An open source packet capture and forwarding tool that captures network packets on one machine and sends them to another for remote monitoring and analysis..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array NTB Series is developed by Array Networks. Netis Cloud Probe is open-source with 960 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array NTB Series and Netis Cloud Probe serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases: both are Network Detection and Response tools, both cover Packet Analysis, Network Monitoring. Key differences: Array NTB Series is Commercial while Netis Cloud Probe is Free, Netis Cloud Probe is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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