Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..

Silence Laboratories Silent Shard Snap: MPC-based 2FA MetaMask Snap for distributed self-custodial wallets. built by Silence Laboratories. Core capabilities include MPC-based 2FA for MetaMask wallet transactions, Distributed Self-Custodial Wallet creation within MetaMask, Phone-based transaction approval paired with browser..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.