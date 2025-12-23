Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array IDpass Identity Solution is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Array Networks. Silence Laboratories Silent Shard Snap is a free mfa & passwordless tool by Silence Laboratories. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array IDpass Identity Solution
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in password resets will move fastest with Array IDpass Identity Solution because FIDO-based passwordless auth actually reduces help desk tickets instead of just promising to. Hybrid deployment means you can pilot with VPN and VDI access first, then expand to web and mobile without ripping out infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep directory integration across 50+ cloud applications; Array's strength is securing remote access and device authentication, not acting as your central identity fabric.
Silence Laboratories Silent Shard Snap
Crypto teams managing MetaMask wallets need distributed key storage that keeps transaction approval offline from the signing infrastructure, and Silent Shard Snap delivers that through MPC-based 2FA without server-side key storage. The Cure53 audit of the ECDSA MPC library provides concrete assurance, and phone-based approval paired with browser signing creates genuine separation of duties. Skip this if your organization needs a custodial solution or requires support across multiple wallet ecosystems; Silent Shard is purpose-built for self-custodial MetaMask users who can tolerate the friction of distributed signing.
Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics
MPC-based 2FA MetaMask Snap for distributed self-custodial wallets.
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Common questions about comparing Array IDpass Identity Solution vs Silence Laboratories Silent Shard Snap for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Array IDpass Identity Solution: Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication..
Silence Laboratories Silent Shard Snap: MPC-based 2FA MetaMask Snap for distributed self-custodial wallets. built by Silence Laboratories. Core capabilities include MPC-based 2FA for MetaMask wallet transactions, Distributed Self-Custodial Wallet creation within MetaMask, Phone-based transaction approval paired with browser..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array IDpass Identity Solution differentiates with Passwordless authentication using FIDO technology, Biometric authentication with fingerprints and facial recognition, Security key-based authentication. Silence Laboratories Silent Shard Snap differentiates with MPC-based 2FA for MetaMask wallet transactions, Distributed Self-Custodial Wallet creation within MetaMask, Phone-based transaction approval paired with browser.
Array IDpass Identity Solution is developed by Array Networks. Silence Laboratories Silent Shard Snap is developed by Silence Laboratories. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array IDpass Identity Solution integrates with VPN, VDI, Web browsers, Mobile apps. Silence Laboratories Silent Shard Snap integrates with MetaMask. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array IDpass Identity Solution and Silence Laboratories Silent Shard Snap serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication. Key differences: Array IDpass Identity Solution is Commercial while Silence Laboratories Silent Shard Snap is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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