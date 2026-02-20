Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arqit NetworkSecure is a commercial quantum security tool by Arqit. CyberHive Connect is a commercial zero trust network access tool by CyberHive. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best quantum security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid networks facing quantum threats should deploy Arqit NetworkSecure to protect VPN tunnels against store-now-decrypt-later attacks before cryptographically relevant quantum computers arrive. The tool's split-trust key orchestration means Arqit itself cannot access your encryption keys, and compliance with NIST ML-KEM and NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified standards signals serious cryptographic rigor. Skip this if your network runs primarily on a single vendor's ecosystem or you need the tool to enforce zero-trust access control; NetworkSecure is narrowly focused on quantum-safe VPN hardening, not identity or microsegmentation.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams operating in degraded network conditions, satellite links, or low-power IoT environments will get the most from CyberHive Connect because it handles over 90% packet loss while maintaining sub-2ms reconnect times, a gap no standard VPN or zero-trust platform addresses. The zero-trust architecture with no open ports and post-quantum cryptography covers both PR.AA and PR.IR under NIST CSF 2.0, protecting you against both today's access threats and tomorrow's quantum decryption risk. Skip this if your primary need is managing access to on-premises Windows domain controllers or hybrid environments with heavy legacy infrastructure; CyberHive's strength is in cloud-native and disconnected-by-design networks.
Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration.
Zero-trust, post-quantum secure connectivity for mission-critical environments.
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Common questions about comparing Arqit NetworkSecure vs CyberHive Connect for your quantum security needs.
Arqit NetworkSecure: Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec..
CyberHive Connect: Zero-trust, post-quantum secure connectivity for mission-critical environments. built by CyberHive. Core capabilities include Post-quantum (quantum-safe) cryptography, Zero-trust architecture with no open ports, Secure connectivity over satellite, mobile, and radio links..
Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arqit NetworkSecure differentiates with Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec. CyberHive Connect differentiates with Post-quantum (quantum-safe) cryptography, Zero-trust architecture with no open ports, Secure connectivity over satellite, mobile, and radio links.
Arqit NetworkSecure is developed by Arqit. CyberHive Connect is developed by CyberHive. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arqit NetworkSecure integrates with Fortinet FortiGate, Juniper SRX, Cisco SKIP, strongSwan, ETSI 014 key interface. CyberHive Connect integrates with Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Arqit NetworkSecure and CyberHive Connect serve similar Quantum Security use cases: both cover ZTNA, Quantum Safe. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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