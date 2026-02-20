Arqit NetworkSecure: Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec..

CyberHive Connect: Zero-trust, post-quantum secure connectivity for mission-critical environments. built by CyberHive. Core capabilities include Post-quantum (quantum-safe) cryptography, Zero-trust architecture with no open ports, Secure connectivity over satellite, mobile, and radio links..

Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.