Arqit NetworkSecure: Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec..

Certes DPRM: Quantum-safe data protection platform securing data in transit with encryption. built by Certes Networks. Core capabilities include AES-256-GCM encryption with quantum-based multi-part key, Layer 4 data payload protection, Crypto-segmentation for network data isolation..

Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.