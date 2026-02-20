Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arqit NetworkSecure is a commercial quantum security tool by Arqit. Certes DPRM is a commercial quantum security tool by Certes Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best quantum security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid networks facing quantum threats should deploy Arqit NetworkSecure to protect VPN tunnels against store-now-decrypt-later attacks before cryptographically relevant quantum computers arrive. The tool's split-trust key orchestration means Arqit itself cannot access your encryption keys, and compliance with NIST ML-KEM and NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified standards signals serious cryptographic rigor. Skip this if your network runs primarily on a single vendor's ecosystem or you need the tool to enforce zero-trust access control; NetworkSecure is narrowly focused on quantum-safe VPN hardening, not identity or microsegmentation.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations handling sensitive data across hybrid networks need Certes DPRM for its crypto-segmentation approach, which isolates network traffic at Layer 4 using quantum-safe encryption rather than relying on perimeter controls alone. The platform's separation of duties between policy and key management, combined with NIST PQC compliance alignment, addresses the real governance gap most teams face when encrypting data in transit. Skip this if your priority is protecting data at rest or you need visibility into application-layer threats; Certes is strictly a network data protection play and doesn't offer the breadth of a full data security platform.
Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration.
Quantum-safe data protection platform securing data in transit with encryption
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Common questions about comparing Arqit NetworkSecure vs Certes DPRM for your quantum security needs.
Arqit NetworkSecure: Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec..
Certes DPRM: Quantum-safe data protection platform securing data in transit with encryption. built by Certes Networks. Core capabilities include AES-256-GCM encryption with quantum-based multi-part key, Layer 4 data payload protection, Crypto-segmentation for network data isolation..
Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arqit NetworkSecure differentiates with Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec. Certes DPRM differentiates with AES-256-GCM encryption with quantum-based multi-part key, Layer 4 data payload protection, Crypto-segmentation for network data isolation.
Arqit NetworkSecure is developed by Arqit. Certes DPRM is developed by Certes Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arqit NetworkSecure integrates with Fortinet FortiGate, Juniper SRX, Cisco SKIP, strongSwan, ETSI 014 key interface. Certes DPRM integrates with Cisco, HPE, Nutanix. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Arqit NetworkSecure and Certes DPRM serve similar Quantum Security use cases: both are Quantum Security tools, both cover Quantum Safe. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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