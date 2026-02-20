Arqit Encryption Intelligence: Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Comprehensive discovery of encrypted traffic across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, networks, IoT, and legacy systems, Identification of missing, weak, obsolete, or quantum-vulnerable cryptography, Risk prioritisation based on compliance requirements and business impact..

Quantis QRNG Chip: Quantum random number generator chip for cryptographic applications. built by ID Quantique. Core capabilities include Quantum-based random number generation, Hardware entropy source, Chip format for system integration..

Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.