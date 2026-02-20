Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence is a commercial quantum security tool by Arqit. Quantis QRNG Chip is a commercial quantum security tool by ID Quantique. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best quantum security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams facing quantum-threat deadlines or regulatory crypto audits need Arqit Encryption Intelligence because it finds encrypted traffic across your actual infrastructure,cloud, SaaS, endpoints, legacy systems,then tells you which ciphers will fail and when. The platform maps your cryptographic inventory against compliance timelines and generates governance-ready reports aligned to NIST and international standards, which cuts months off migration planning. Skip this if your organization has minimal encryption dependencies or treats post-quantum cryptography as a five-year problem; Arqit is built for teams that need to act now.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams needing cryptographic entropy that can't be compromised by side-channel attacks or algorithmic predictability will find Quantis QRNG Chip's quantum-based generation irreplaceable; classical pseudo-random sources simply don't offer this assurance. The chip delivers NIST-grade randomness in hardware form, meaning it integrates directly into your key generation and encryption workflows without software dependencies that could be exploited. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include nation-state adversaries targeting your RNG, or if you're still relying on operating system entropy sources; the cost and integration complexity only make sense when cryptographic randomness is a genuine security boundary.
Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises.
Quantum random number generator chip for cryptographic applications
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Common questions about comparing Arqit Encryption Intelligence vs Quantis QRNG Chip for your quantum security needs.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence: Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Comprehensive discovery of encrypted traffic across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, networks, IoT, and legacy systems, Identification of missing, weak, obsolete, or quantum-vulnerable cryptography, Risk prioritisation based on compliance requirements and business impact..
Quantis QRNG Chip: Quantum random number generator chip for cryptographic applications. built by ID Quantique. Core capabilities include Quantum-based random number generation, Hardware entropy source, Chip format for system integration..
Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence differentiates with Comprehensive discovery of encrypted traffic across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, networks, IoT, and legacy systems, Identification of missing, weak, obsolete, or quantum-vulnerable cryptography, Risk prioritisation based on compliance requirements and business impact. Quantis QRNG Chip differentiates with Quantum-based random number generation, Hardware entropy source, Chip format for system integration.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence is developed by Arqit. Quantis QRNG Chip is developed by ID Quantique. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence and Quantis QRNG Chip serve similar Quantum Security use cases: both are Quantum Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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